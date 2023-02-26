Sunday Puzzle: Orange You Glad You Played the Puzzle?

On-air challenge: I'm going to read you some sentences. Each sentence contains the name of a fruit hidden in consecutive letters.

Ex. Wash with soap, please. --> APPLE

1. I hope a check arrives tomorrow.

2. Get it on sale Monday.

3. Mars is a Roman god.

4. Haloes are headwear for angels

5. The producer is making rap easy.

6. If it's organic, her rye bread is fine.

7. With helpers I'm monitoring the situation.

8. You can heap ricotta in lasagna.

9. That was so dumb an analogy.

10. A Nicaragua vacation would be nice now.

11. I went to Liverpool to see the Beatles.

12. The scribe saw a term elongated.

13. Despite the havoc, a document was signed

14. The writer put anger in every line.



Last week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Elaine Elinson, of San Francisco. Name a tree. In the very middle of the word insert a homophone of another tree. The result will be a new word describing what everyone wants to be. What is it?

Challenge answer: Poplar + yew = popular

Winner: Kris Garcia of Springfield, MO.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Jim Francis, of Kirkland, Wash. Take this equation: 14 + 116 + 68 = 47. Clearly this doesn't work mathematically. But it does work in a nonmathematical way. Please explain.

