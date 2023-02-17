© 2023
These authors are putting the dark in dark romance

Published February 17, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST
The cover of "Twisted Love" by Ana Huang. (Courtesy)
The cover of "Twisted Love" by Ana Huang. (Courtesy)

Dark romance is a subgenre of romance novels with darker themes and mature content. These stories come with content warnings, morally-gray characters and plots riddled with trauma and violence. Popular tropes that make up a chunk of these novels include mafia, stalking and kidnappings.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes convenes a panel of authors who write dark romance books to talk through the components of this genre and how, at the end of the day, it’s still romance.

