Sunday Puzzle: A E I O Have U Found the Vowel?

By Ayesha Rascoe,
Will Shortz
Published January 22, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
On air challenge: I'm going to give you some six-letter words. For each one change one consonant to a vowel to make another common, uncapitalized word. Which consonant you change is for you to discover.

Ex. DEFECT --> DEFEAT

1. STARCH

2. DENTAL

3. PRISON

4. THRONG

5. WRIGHT

6. GRANGE

7. PHONEY

8. CASING (two answers)

Last week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener David Rosen, of Bethesda, Md. Name a food dish in 10 letters. The last syllable consists of a consonant and a vowel. Change that syllable to a single consonant sound and you'll name another popular food item, in two words. What foods are these?

Challenge answer: Fettucini --> Feta Cheese

Winner: Julie Gunn of Hudson, Michigan

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener (and New York Times crossword contributor) Peter Collins, of Ann Arbor, Mich. Take a word that's in the name of several tourist attractions in our nation's capital, Washington, D.C. Rearrange the letters in that word to spell the names of two other nations' capitals. What are they?

If you know the answer to this week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, Jan. 26at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

