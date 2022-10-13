The News Roundup – Domestic

The Jan. 6 hearings resumed on Thursday. The hearing came one week after members of the U.S. House Select Committee interviewed Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, for four hours behind closed doors. Thomas is a proponent of the disproven theory that the 2020 election was fraudulent and was in contact with several Trump surrogates after the former president lost the race.

The president of L.A.’s city council has resigned after making racist and homophobic remarks on a leaked recording. Taped last year, the audio remained secret for 11 months before it was posted by an anonymous Reddit user and verified by The Los Angeles Times. Now, news of the conversation has made its way to the White House. Two other city councilmembers implicated in the recorded conversation have resisted calls for them to step down as well.

Right-wing online personality and provocateur Alex Jones was ordered to pay families of the victims of the Sandy Hook shooting nearly $1 billion.

We cover the most important stories from across the nation on the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

