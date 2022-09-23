© 2022
header_test5.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A look at the work of author Hilary Mantel, who has died at 70

By Barrie Hardymon
Published September 23, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT

Acclaimed author Hilary Mantel had died at age 70. She is best known for writing the Wolf Hall trilogy.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Barrie Hardymon
Barrie Hardymon is the Senior Editor at NPR's Weekend Edition, and the lead editor for books. You can hear her on the radio talking everything from Middlemarch to middle grade novels, and she's also a frequent panelist on NPR's podcasts It's Been A Minute and Pop Culture Happy Hour. She went to Juilliard to study viola, ended up a cashier at the Strand, and finally got a degree from Johns Hopkins' Writing Seminars which qualified her solely for work in public radio. She lives and reads in Washington, DC.