© 2021
header_test5.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Louisiana's abortion ban is blocked again after another judge issues temporary restraining order

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Patrick Madden
Published July 12, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT
In Shreveport, La., the Hope Medical Group for Women is reporting more patients from nearby Texas after the passage of that state's Senate Bill 8.
Center For Reproductive Rights.
The Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport.

The Advocate reported Tuesday afternoon that Louisiana’s near-total ban on abortions is — once again — on hold after 19th Judicial District Judge Don Johnson issued a temporary restraining order blocking the law from being enforced until a hearing takes place, which is scheduled for July 18 in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Louisiana’s law, which bans most abortions and had taken effect immediately after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade because of the state’s trigger laws, has been at the center of a legal fight: Attorney General Jeff Landry and the Louisiana Department of Health were the named defendants, and the plaintiff was the Hope Medical Group for Women, an abortion clinic in Shreveport.

First, a judge in New Orleans ordered a temporary restraining order blocking the ban from going into effect after the Shreveport abortion clinic sued the state.

But on Friday, that restraining order was lifted, meaning the ban on nearly all abortions was back on. Staff at all three abortion clinics in the state — one each in Shreveport, New Orleans and Baton Rouge — told WWNO that they stopped providing the procedure Friday.

But sources at abortion clinics said Tuesday they are monitoring Judge Johnson’s order and are hoping to re-open.

This is a developing story.

Tags

News Louisiana News
Patrick Madden
Patrick Madden joined WWNO in 2019 as its first-ever Regional News Director, overseeing news reporting at WWNO, as well as our partner station WRKF Baton Rouge. Madden also serves as one of the hosts of Louisiana Considered, and co-hosts Friday's Politics Roundtable on Louisiana Considered with Stephanie Grace, columnist for The Times-Picayune | The Advocate.
See stories by Patrick Madden