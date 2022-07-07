A dinosaur skeleton will be auctioned in New York City, Sotheby's announced

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. If you've ever wanted to own your own dinosaur skeleton, there's one headed for auction this month. The Gorgosaurus lived about 76 million years ago. It was a distant relative of the T-Rex and massive, tipping the scales at more than 2 tons. This specimen, believed to be the only one outside of a museum, stands about 10 feet tall and from nose to tail measures about 22 feet. It's up for grabs for as much as 8 million bucks or more.