Louisiana traffic fatalities fell by 10% last year

Traffic fatalities in Louisiana last year decreased 10.5%, according to new statistics from the state Highway Safety Commission.

The data show 811 people were killed in traffic accidents throughout the state in 2023, down from 852 the year prior. The analysis, which includes all fatal motor vehicle, pedestrian and bicycle accidents on Louisiana roads, suggests the pandemic-era spike in traffic fatalities may be over, the commission said in a news release Thursday.

The biggest changes were in pedestrian and bicycle fatalities, each of which fell roughly 20% from 2022 after a rapid rise during the two years prior. Both remain higher than the five-year pre-pandemic levels, possibly because more people started walking and biking during the COVID-19 years and have continued those routines, according to the commission.

Another factor contributing to the improvement appears to be seat belt usage. The commission’s latest seat belt survey shows 88.4% of Louisiana drivers and passengers are wearing seat belts — the highest rate ever recorded in the state and a three percentage point increase from last year.

Alcohol-related traffic fatalities, which are those involving a driver with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08 or higher, dropped 13.3% from 2022 and were the lowest recorded since 2020.

Other categories showed worsening trends. Motorcycle fatalities, which include all-terrain vehicles, three-wheeled autocycles and mopeds, increased nearly 9%, from 90 in 2022 to 98 in 2023.

Highway Safety Commission executive director Lisa Freeman said she is optimistic fatalities will decline even further, but added the numbers are still too high.

“We still see too many people driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, too many distracted drivers, too much aggressive driving, and not enough seat belt usage,” Freeman said. “Those four human behaviors are responsible for about 85% of our non-pedestrian fatalities.”