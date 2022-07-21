The Moth Radio Hour features our most beloved tales and the stories behind the stories.
The Moth is true stories, told live and without notes. We celebrate the ability of true, personal storytelling to illuminate both the diversity and commonality of human experience. Our work allows people all over the world and from all walks of life: astronauts, students, a dental hygienist, a hotdog eating champion, a mechanic, exonerated prisoners, veterans, Nobel laureates and everyone in between, to share their stories on stage in front of a live audience. Through live and virtual shows, storytelling workshops, a podcast, Peabody Award-winning Radio Hour, and New York Times Best Selling books, The Moth brings the power of personal storytelling to millions of people each year—creating community and building empathy around the world.
The Moth has told more than 50,000 stories at over 6,000 live events since 1997. The Moth Radio Hour is co-produced by Jay Allison at Atlantic Public Media and presented by PRX.
In this hour, four storytellers attempt to control the outcome. (As the universe laughs!) This episode is hosted by Moth Senior Director Jenifer Hixson. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media. Hosted by: Jenifer Hixson Storytellers: Dame Wilburn fakes her college graduation to avoid her mother's wrath. Gabriel Woods Lamanuzzi tries to wrangle a room of 2nd graders. Tod Kelly gets carried away and confronts a bad driver. Nimisha Ladva appreciates her father's calm command in troubling times.
This week, we learn about how this podcast got started, and play one of our favorite stories from our early days. This episode is hosted by Dan Kennedy. Host: Dan Kennedy. Storytellers: Dan Kennedy.
In this hour, we lean into the moments of rejection, failure, embarrassment, and other stories of the human soul. Hosted by The Moth’s Senior Director, Meg Bowles. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media. Hosted by: Meg Bowles Storytellers: Cynthia Shelby Lane sets her sights on a job that’s out of this world. Lemn Sissay attempts to uncover a hidden past. Natasha Guynes desperately tries to hide her past from co-workers on The Hill. Matt Brown confronts his insecurities in an unconventional way Daniel Turpin deals with the aftermath of a split second decision.
In this episode, stories about the pains of growing up. Hosted by Chloe Salmon. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media. Hosted by: Chloe Salmon Storytellers: Jennifer Lubin competes for her mother's affection with an unlikely foe. Anne Stuart spends her summer break delivering the news as the switchboard operator at her local paper. After hitting a baseball for the first time, 10 year old Stephen Ferrell hopes for another miracle. Esther Ngumbi's mother catches her in a lie. Ernesto Quiñonez tries to encourage his 9-year-old daughter to be his traveling companion to Graceland.
This week, we take a look at the origins of The Moth Radio Hour. This episode is hosted by Jay Allison and Viki Merrick. Host: Jay Allison and Viki Merrick Storytellers: Michaela Murphy and Buddy Vanderhoop
In this episode, we have stories about people fighting for what they believe in, and finding their inner compass. Hosted by Jenifer Hixson. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media. Hosted by: Jenifer Hixson Storytellers: Phyllis Bowdoin fights back against a mime. Sue Steinacher goes dogsledding. Gautam Narula keeps a memory alive.