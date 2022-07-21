Saturdays at 5pm; Sundays at 1pm

The Moth Radio Hour features our most beloved tales and the stories behind the stories.

The Moth is true stories, told live and without notes. We celebrate the ability of true, personal storytelling to illuminate both the diversity and commonality of human experience. Our work allows people all over the world and from all walks of life: astronauts, students, a dental hygienist, a hotdog eating champion, a mechanic, exonerated prisoners, veterans, Nobel laureates and everyone in between, to share their stories on stage in front of a live audience. Through live and virtual shows, storytelling workshops, a podcast, Peabody Award-winning Radio Hour, and New York Times Best Selling books, The Moth brings the power of personal storytelling to millions of people each year—creating community and building empathy around the world.

The Moth has told more than 50,000 stories at over 6,000 live events since 1997. The Moth Radio Hour is co-produced by Jay Allison at Atlantic Public Media and presented by PRX.

