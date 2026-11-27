On a special Black Friday edition of Talk Louisiana, Jim opens the show by talking with Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser. They discuss efforts to clean up the state, recycling, politics, and NDAs. Advocate and Nola.com political reporter Mark Ballard also makes his weekly appearance. It's quiet on Washington D.C. today, but there's good discussion on Senator Bill Cassidy's final days in office and the controversies surrounding the Trump Administration.

Billy Nungesser November 27 2026.mp3 Listen • 24:17