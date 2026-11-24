Former state lawmaker and cofounder of 10000 Women Louisiana Melissa Flournoy is joined by former member of the Louisiana State Senate and Republican John Milkovich to discuss various topics including the Blue Wave across the country and Trump's recent conversation with Jensen Huang. Editor of Tiger Rag Magazine Glenn Guilbeau comments on LSU's recent loss to Tennessee and Lane Kiffin's future at LSU.

Melissa Flournoy & John Milkovich.mp3 Listen • 26:42