Actor and film producer Louis Herthum speaks on his interest and the latest developments regarding the Kennedy assassination. Deputy Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Revenue Jarrod Coniglio talks his journey to this point in his career and also gives insight into Louisiana's tax structure. Entrepreneur, civic leader, and activist Faye Williams reflects on her life and times by referencing her latest work "This Is Me".

Louis Herthum 1123.mp3 Listen • 21:00

Jarrod Coniglio 1123.mp3 Listen • 11:59