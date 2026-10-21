October 21, 2026: Desiree Lemoine, Jan Moller, Dr. Gerry Kennedy, Jim Engster

Executive director of Industry Makes Desiree Lemoine and head of Invest Louisiana Jan Moller discuss industry developments in Louisiana with a focus on data centers. Boyd Professor of English Emeritus Dr. Gerry Kennedy shares his wealth of knowledge of American gothic literary legend Edgar Allan Poe on the cusp of Halloween. Talk Louisiana host Jim Engster talks the loss of funding for public broadcasting amidst the last moments of the WRKF Fall Member Drive. For more information on how you can support WRKF, visit- https://wrkf.donorsupport.co/page/P26F

Desiree Lemoine and Jan Moller.mp3 Listen • 21:00

Dr Gerry Kennedy.mp3 Listen • 11:58