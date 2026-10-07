© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Talk Louisiana

October 7, 2026: Fred Dent, Andy Anderson, George Sells, Denny McLain

Published October 7, 2026 at 10:14 AM CDT

Financial advisors Fred Dent and Andy Anderson speak on current market trends in accordance with their differing investment philosophies. Veteran anchorman George Sells discusses various local and national news including the controversial Trump rally speech and amendments on the upcoming ballot. MLB legend Denny McLain gives his professional perspective on the 2026 baseball season.

Fred Dent and Andy Anderson.mp3
George Sells.mp3
Denny McLain.mp3

Talk Louisiana