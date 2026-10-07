October 7, 2026: Fred Dent, Andy Anderson, George Sells, Denny McLain

Financial advisors Fred Dent and Andy Anderson speak on current market trends in accordance with their differing investment philosophies. Veteran anchorman George Sells discusses various local and national news including the controversial Trump rally speech and amendments on the upcoming ballot. MLB legend Denny McLain gives his professional perspective on the 2026 baseball season.

Fred Dent and Andy Anderson.mp3 Listen • 17:15

George Sells.mp3 Listen • 15:43