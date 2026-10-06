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Talk Louisiana

October 6, 2026: Mary Stein, Sis. Helen Prejean, Meredith Hathorn, Holly Carey

Published October 6, 2026 at 10:06 AM CDT

Assistant Director for the East Baton Rouge Parish Library Mary Stein gives insight into what's new at the library in the month of October. For more information, visit https://www.ebrpl.com/events-classes/#/events/. Catholic religious sister and a leading American advocate for the abolition of the death penalty Sister Helen Prejean talks the botched execution in Tennessee and the reignition of death penalty abolition. Meredith Hathorn and Holly Carey from Cat Haven speak on the organization and the grand opening of its new location.

Mary Stein 1006.mp3
Sis Helen Prejean 1006.mp3
Meredith Hathorn & Holly Carey.mp3

Talk Louisiana