October 6, 2026: Mary Stein, Sis. Helen Prejean, Meredith Hathorn, Holly Carey

Assistant Director for the East Baton Rouge Parish Library Mary Stein gives insight into what's new at the library in the month of October. For more information, visit https://www.ebrpl.com/events-classes/#/events/. Catholic religious sister and a leading American advocate for the abolition of the death penalty Sister Helen Prejean talks the botched execution in Tennessee and the reignition of death penalty abolition. Meredith Hathorn and Holly Carey from Cat Haven speak on the organization and the grand opening of its new location.

Mary Stein 1006.mp3 Listen • 15:13

Sis Helen Prejean 1006.mp3 Listen • 22:22