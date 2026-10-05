October 5, 2026: Zia Tammami, Mary Patricia Wray, Dr. Ma'at Latham

Veteran jazz and blues radio host Zia Tammami talks the upcoming 20th anniversary of River City Jazz Masters. For more information and tickets, visit https://manshiptheatre.org/comingsoon/rivercityjazzmasters-a7mhr-cr3wp. Political consultant Mary Patricia Wray comments on the latest in politics including the upcoming midterm elections. Executive director of the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge speaks on the organization and its impact in the community.

Zia Tammami 1005.mp3 Listen • 11:00

Mary Patricia Wray 1005.mp3 Listen • 22:00