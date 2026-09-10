September 10, 2026: Melissa Flournoy, Mike Chittom, Mark Ballard, Paul Groves

Former state lawmaker and cofounder of 10000 Women Louisiana Melissa Flournoy is joined by member of the Republican Central Committee Michael Chittom to discuss various political topics including the latest with Pres. Trump and the upcoming midterm elections. The Advocate's Mark Ballard comments on the latest in national and local news including the Louisiana delegation and LSU vs. the SEC. Grammy-award winning operatic tenor and general director of Opera Louisiane Paul Groves talks the upcoming show "Life, Liberty, and Laughs", and the upcoming "Young Artist Residency Auditions". For more information, visit https://www.operalouisiane.com/.

Melissa Flournoy & Mark Chittom 0910.mp3 Listen • 21:00

Mark Ballard 0910.mp3 Listen • 17:33