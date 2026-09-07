September 7, 2026: Rusty Domingue, Dr. Eric Ravussin, Dr. Beth Ricanati

Former LSU football player and current Pastor/Missionary Rusty Domingue speaks on his life and journey to this point. Douglas L. Gordon Chair in Diabetes and Metabolism and Boyd Professor Dr. Eric Ravussin speaks on breakthroughs in diabetes with GLP-1 drugs. Author and internal medicine doctor Dr. Beth Ricanati talks her latest work, "The Braided Prescription".

Rusty Domingue 0907.mp3 Listen • 20:54

Dr Eric Ravussin 0907.mp3 Listen • 11:55