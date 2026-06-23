June 23, 2026: Judith Sylvester, Melissa Flournoy, Jeff Sadow

Retired associate professor and the LSU Manship School Judith Sylvester comments on the evolution of journalism throughout the years and also her work in making LSU a smoke-free campus. Former state lawmaker and cofounder of 10000 Women Louisiana Melissa Flournoy is joined by associate professor of political science at Louisiana State University Shreveport Jeff Sadow to discuss the upcoming Louisiana senate election and its candidates.

Judith Sylvester 0623.mp3 Listen • 20:59