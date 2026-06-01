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Talk Louisiana

June 1, 2026: Tyler Bridges, John Wirt, Carl Rollyson

Published June 1, 2026 at 10:05 AM CDT

The Advocate/The Times-Picayune reporter Tyler Bridges comments on various topics including the last day of the legislative session, the upcoming election, and the latest on Pres. Trump. Music and film critic John Wirt remembers actor and comedian Andy Griffith on the 100th anniversary of his birth. Biographer Carl Rollyson remembers actress and model Marylin Monroe on the 100th anniversary of her birth.

Tyler Bridges 0601.mp3
John Wirt 0601.mp3
Carl Rollyson .mp3

Talk Louisiana