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Talk Louisiana

Kaitlyn Joshua, Mary-Patricia Wray, Troy Hebert, Pat R. Van Burkleo

Published May 18, 2026 at 10:09 AM CDT

Activist and co-founder of Abortion for America Kaitlyn Joshua is joined by political consultant Mary Patricia Wray and former Louisiana lawmaker Troy Hebert to discuss the recent primary election results. Feeding Louisiana’s executive director Pat R. Van Burkleo speaks on the organization and its upcoming "Anti-Hunger Day". For more information, visit https://www.feedinglouisiana.org/news/dayatthecapitol2025.

Kaitlyn Joshua Mary Patricia Wray and Troy Hebert.mp3
Pat Burkleo.mp3
Happy Birthday George Strait.mp3

Talk Louisiana