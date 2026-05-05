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Talk Louisiana

Mary Stein, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Jeremiah Ariaz

Published May 5, 2026 at 10:06 AM CDT

Assistant Director for the East Baton Rouge Parish Library Mary Stein gives insight into what's new at the library including the upcoming "Fix-It-Faire". For more information, visit, https://www.ebrpl.com/events-classes/. Lieutenant governor of Louisiana Billy Nungesser comments on various local topics including the latest in tourism throughout the state and also the closed primary election. Visual artist Jeremiah Ariaz talks his upcoming exhibit at the Baton Rouge Gallery. For more information, visit, https://www.batonrougegallery.org/ariaz-may2026.

Mary Stein 0505.mp3
Billy Nungesser 0505.mp3
Jeremiah Ariaz.mp3

Talk Louisiana