Mary Stein, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Jeremiah Ariaz

Assistant Director for the East Baton Rouge Parish Library Mary Stein gives insight into what's new at the library including the upcoming "Fix-It-Faire". For more information, visit, https://www.ebrpl.com/events-classes/. Lieutenant governor of Louisiana Billy Nungesser comments on various local topics including the latest in tourism throughout the state and also the closed primary election. Visual artist Jeremiah Ariaz talks his upcoming exhibit at the Baton Rouge Gallery. For more information, visit, https://www.batonrougegallery.org/ariaz-may2026.

Mary Stein 0505.mp3 Listen • 20:58

Billy Nungesser 0505.mp3 Listen • 11:57