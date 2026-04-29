Michael Beychok, Pablo Dias, Roger Williams

Political consultant Michael Beychok comments on various political topics including breaking news on a Supreme Court ruling on Louisiana v. Callais redistricting case. Author and sustainability expert Dr. Pablo Dias talks his book "Climate Changed: The Science of Sustainability and How Each of Us Can Do Our Part". Proponent of "Charlie's Law" ACT 409 Roger Williams sheds light on details of the bill and shares the harrowing tale of why he supports it.

Michael Beychok.mp3 Listen • 35:04

Pablo Dias.mp3 Listen • 6:13