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Talk Louisiana

Michael Beychok, Pablo Dias, Roger Williams

Published April 29, 2026 at 11:06 AM CDT

Political consultant Michael Beychok comments on various political topics including breaking news on a Supreme Court ruling on Louisiana v. Callais redistricting case. Author and sustainability expert Dr. Pablo Dias talks his book "Climate Changed: The Science of Sustainability and How Each of Us Can Do Our Part". Proponent of "Charlie's Law" ACT 409 Roger Williams sheds light on details of the bill and shares the harrowing tale of why he supports it.

Michael Beychok.mp3
Pablo Dias.mp3
Roger Williams.mp3

Talk Louisiana