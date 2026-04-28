Scott Wilfong, Dayne Sherman, Lev Mandel, Jency Hogan

Republican political consultant Scott Wilfong is joined by Southeastern professor Dayne Sherman to discuss various local and national topics including the upcoming primary election and also the latest with Pres. Trump. Author Lev Mandel talks his latest work, "Money is Weird". Actress and filmmaker Jency Hogan talks her upcoming productions, "Every Brilliant Thing" and "Love Acting". For more information, visit, https://pro.gofundme.com/event/every-brilliant-thing/e771431 and https://www.manshiptheater.com/comingsoon/loveactingreelcase-er67h-pptxj.

Scott WIlfong and Dayne Sherman 0428.mp3 Listen • 31:24

Lev Mandel 0428.mp3 Listen • 7:50