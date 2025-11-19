Tim Temple, Tim Barfield, Mark Goodson

Louisiana Commissioner of Insurance Tim Temple comments on the insurance crisis in the state as well as this past hurricane season. Talk LA host Jim Engster talks the latest on various political topics including the Epstein files and the Texas congressional map. Principal & President of CSRS Tim Barfield is joined by Planning & Resilience Practice Lead of CSRS Mark Goodson talks their work on the LSU Lakes restoration project.

Tim Temple 1119.mp3 Listen • 17:33

Jim Engster 1119.mp3 Listen • 3:25