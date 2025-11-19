© 2025
Tim Temple, Tim Barfield, Mark Goodson

Published November 19, 2025

Louisiana Commissioner of Insurance Tim Temple comments on the insurance crisis in the state as well as this past hurricane season. Talk LA host Jim Engster talks the latest on various political topics including the Epstein files and the Texas congressional map. Principal & President of CSRS Tim Barfield is joined by Planning & Resilience Practice Lead of CSRS Mark Goodson talks their work on the LSU Lakes restoration project.

