James Finney, Paul Groves, Richard Nelson, Michael Beychok

Data analyst and mathematician James Finney endeavors to scrutinize the unbalanced representation on local school boards. General Director at Opera Louisiane Paul Groves promotes their upcoming event featuring Lisette Oropesa. For more information, visit- https://www.operalouisiane.com/ Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Revenue Richard Nelson talks taxation in Louisiana. Political consultant Michael Beychok speaks on the voters recent shut down of the Thrive plan at the polls.

