Cliff Barton, Robert Wilson, Mark Ballard

The Baton Rouge State Fair president Cliff Barton gives details on the final days of the fair. For more information, visit https://www.gbrsf.com/. Director of The Louisiana Book Festival Robert Wilson speaks on the features and exhibitors of the upcoming festival. For more information, visit https://www.louisianabookfestival.org/. The Advocate's Mark Ballard comments on various political topics including Jeff Landry's comments regarding LSU, redistricting, and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.

