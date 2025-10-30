© 2025
Cliff Barton, Robert Wilson, Mark Ballard

Published October 30, 2025 at 10:08 AM CDT

The Baton Rouge State Fair president Cliff Barton gives details on the final days of the fair. For more information, visit https://www.gbrsf.com/. Director of The Louisiana Book Festival Robert Wilson speaks on the features and exhibitors of the upcoming festival. For more information, visit https://www.louisianabookfestival.org/. The Advocate's Mark Ballard comments on various political topics including Jeff Landry's comments regarding LSU, redistricting, and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.

Talk Louisiana