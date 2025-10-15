Clancy Dubos, Woody Jenkins, Lamar White, Paul Maassen

Former columnist and political editor at the Gambit in New Orleans Clancy Dubos offers comments the newly elected mayor of New Orleans Helena Moreno and other political topics. Former Louisiana state representative Woody Jenkins discusses the arena downtown and the increased LSU campus tax. Journalist and activist Lamar White speaks on his book titled "The Original Gangster: The American Saga of Carlos Marcello" and various political topics. General manager of WRKF and WWNO Paul Maassen talks his philosophy of public radio and the importance of the current member drive. We always appreciate your support! More information here- https://www.wrkf.org/all-the-ways-to-support-wrkf

Clancy Dubos.mp3 Listen • 6:13

Woody Jenkins.mp3 Listen • 10:00

Lamar White.mp3 Listen • 11:59