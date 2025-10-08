Garrett Temple, George Sells, Chris Thomas King, Calli Boudreaux

NBA player for the Toronto Raptors Garrett Temple speaks on his NBA career. Veteran anchorman George Sells considers the recent changes in CBS news. New Orleans based blues musician and actor Chris Thomas King discusses his career as a musician and his upcoming event at the Manship Theatre. More information can be found here- https://www.manshiptheatre.org/show/chris-thomas-king City court judge candidate Calli Boudreaux talks her campaign and vision.

Garrett Temple.mp3 Listen • 17:09

George Sells.mp3 Listen • 7:14

Chris Thomas King.mp3 Listen • 12:39