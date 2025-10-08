© 2025
Talk Louisiana

Garrett Temple, George Sells, Chris Thomas King, Calli Boudreaux

Published October 8, 2025 at 10:28 AM CDT

NBA player for the Toronto Raptors Garrett Temple speaks on his NBA career. Veteran anchorman George Sells considers the recent changes in CBS news. New Orleans based blues musician and actor Chris Thomas King discusses his career as a musician and his upcoming event at the Manship Theatre. More information can be found here- https://www.manshiptheatre.org/show/chris-thomas-king City court judge candidate Calli Boudreaux talks her campaign and vision.

