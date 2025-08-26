Matt Lee, Caroline Marston, Mike Wolf, Mike Chittom

Interim LSU President Mike Lee talks the search for a full-time president as well as the latest at LSU including the new arena. KSLA reporter Caroline Marston recalls a shooting she as well as Talk Louisiana host Jim Engster witnessed this past weekend in Atlanta. Libertarian lawyer Mike Wolf is joined by Republican activist and member of the Republican Central Committee Michael Chittom to discuss various political topic including the latest with Pres. Trump.

Mike Lee 0826.mp3 Listen • 21:00

Caroline Marston.mp3 Listen • 7:41