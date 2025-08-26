© 2025
Talk Louisiana

Matt Lee, Caroline Marston, Mike Wolf, Mike Chittom

Published August 26, 2025 at 10:06 AM CDT

Interim LSU President Mike Lee talks the search for a full-time president as well as the latest at LSU including the new arena. KSLA reporter Caroline Marston recalls a shooting she as well as Talk Louisiana host Jim Engster witnessed this past weekend in Atlanta. Libertarian lawyer Mike Wolf is joined by Republican activist and member of the Republican Central Committee Michael Chittom to discuss various political topic including the latest with Pres. Trump.

