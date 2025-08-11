Kevin Cope, Sean O'Keefe, Joseph McBride

LSU Professor Kevin Cope speaks on several education topics including thoughts on a new LSU president and the latest in higher education under Pres. Trump. Former chancellor of LSU Sean O'Keefe remembers the tragic 2010 Alaska plane crash involving himself and his son as two of the four survivors and also his tenure as chancellor during the Hurricane Katrina. Writer Joseph McBride talks the 1950 film Sunset Boulevard on its 75th anniversary.

Kevin Cope 0811.mp3 Listen • 11:00

Sean OKeefe.mp3 Listen • 21:58