President and CEO of STAR (Sexual Trauma Awareness & Response) Morgan Lamandre gives her perspective on the Jeffrey Epstein files. Author and investigative journalist Dan Moldea delves into his pursuit of the the truth behind the disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa. Tom Aswell talks various topics including literature and Donald Trump.

Morgan Lamandre.mp3 Listen • 17:16

Dan Moldea.mp3 Listen • 22:25