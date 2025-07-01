Mary Stein, Mark Richards, Claudia Rowe

Assistant Director for the East Baton Rouge Parish Library Mary Stein talks on upcoming events at the library. For more information, visit, https://www.ebrpl.com/events-classes/#/events/. Longtime music teacher at St. Francis Xavier in New Orleans Mark Richards speaks on his firing from the school after details of his same-sex marriage are revealed. Journalist Claudia Rowe talks her latest work, "Wards of the State". Talk Louisiana host Jim Engster speaks on David Duke on his 75th birthday.

Mary Stein 0701.mp3 Listen • 11:00

Mark Richards.mp3 Listen • 16:24

Claudia Rowe.mp3 Listen • 6:53