© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Talk Louisiana

Paul Groves, Quin Hillyer, Melissa Flournoy

Published May 12, 2025 at 10:04 AM CDT

Grammy-award winning operatic tenor and general director of Opera Louisiane Paul Groves talks the upcoming production, "Pagliacci". For tickets and more information, visit https://www.operalouisiane.com/. Columnist and writer Quin Hillyer is joined by former state lawmaker, cofounder of 10000 Women Louisiana, and Democrat Melissa Flournoy to discuss various local and national political topics including tariffs, Pope XIV, and the definition of “coerced abortion” in Louisiana.

Paul Groves.mp3
Melissa Flournoy and Quin Hillyer 0512.mp3

Talk Louisiana