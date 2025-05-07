© 2025
Talk Louisiana

Fred Dent, Dan Moldea, Laura Siu Nguyen, James Linden Hogg

Published May 7, 2025 at 11:13 AM CDT

Financial advisor Fred Dent discuss the effects of the current administration on the markets. Author and investigative journalist Dan Moldea talks his various investigations and his insights on the Trump administration. Event organizer for Night Market Baton Rouge Laura Siu Ngyuen illuminates information on the upcoming 3rd annual Night Market BTR. For more information visit: https://www.nightmarketbtr.com/ . Musician James Linden Hogg speaks on his upcoming performance at The Red Dragon. For more information visit: https://www.jameslindenhogg.com .

