© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Talk Louisiana

Mary Stein, Jim Brown, Brian Connell

Published May 6, 2025 at 10:09 AM CDT

Assistant Director for the East Baton Rouge Parish Library Mary Stein gives insight into the library's upcoming events as well as funding for the library. Veteran Louisiana politico Jim Brown joins us on his 85th birthday to talk various local and national political topics. Vice President of Federal Affairs at The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Brian Connell speaks on the impact of potential Medicare and Medicaid cuts.

Mary Stein 0506.mp3
Jim Brown 0506.mp3
Bill Connell 0506.mp3

Talk Louisiana