Mary Stein, Jim Brown, Brian Connell

Assistant Director for the East Baton Rouge Parish Library Mary Stein gives insight into the library's upcoming events as well as funding for the library. Veteran Louisiana politico Jim Brown joins us on his 85th birthday to talk various local and national political topics. Vice President of Federal Affairs at The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Brian Connell speaks on the impact of potential Medicare and Medicaid cuts.

Mary Stein 0506.mp3 Listen • 10:59

Jim Brown 0506.mp3 Listen • 27:36