Venese Morgan, Vanessa Caston LaFleur, Bernie Pinsonat

Personal injury attorney Venese Morgan comments on insurance issues throughout the state and their effect on smaller attorneys and their clients. Attorney and member of the Louisiana House of Representatives Vanessa Caston LaFleur talks her work with "The Promise Lab" and also the latest with the legislative session and the results of the recent election. Pollster Bernie Pinsonat speaks on the results the recent election and also the upcoming senate race.

