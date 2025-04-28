Darryl Gissel, Piper Hutchinson, Candace DeMatteis, Jim Engster

Former chief administrative officer for Sharon Weston Broome Darryl Gissel speaks on a few political topics including the Republican party in the state and also the controversy surrounding the Pentagon Barracks. Reporter for the Louisiana Illuminator Piper Hutchinson comments on the latest in higher education throughout the state. Policy Director at Partnership to Fight Chronic Disease Candace DeMatteis talks issues regarding vaccines. Talk Louisiana host Jim Engster talks Al Gore on his recent appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher.

Darryl Gissel .mp3 Listen • 21:00

Piper Hutchinson 0428.mp3 Listen • 11:59

Candace DeMatteis.mp3 Listen • 7:42