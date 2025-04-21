Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Mike Manning, Desiree Lemoine

Lieutenant governor of Louisiana Billy Nungesser comments on various topics including the recent passing of Pope Francis, the 15th anniversary of the Deepwater Horizon, and the effect tariffs will have on the Louisiana economy. President & Chief Executive Officer of the Baton Rouge Food Bank Mike Manning talks the 40th anniversary of the food bank. Campaign manager for Industry Makes Desiree Lemoine speaks on several upcoming industry developments including the building of the steal and ammonia plants and their impact on cancer.

Billy Nungesser 0421.mp3 Listen • 20:16

Mike Manning.mp3 Listen • 6:43