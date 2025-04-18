James Carville, Bill Bryan, Mike Wolf, Piper Hutchinson, Brooke Thorington

Longtime politico James Carville talks various political topics including the Democratic party and Trump. Reporter for the Louisiana Illuminator Piper Hutchison is joined by WRKF Capitol Access Reporter Brooke Thorington to discuss local political topics including the first week of the regular session and upcoming bills. Head of the Louisiana Independent Party Bill Bryan is joined by Libertarian lawyer Mike Wolf to discuss the potential end of the Independent party in Louisiana.

