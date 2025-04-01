© 2025
Talk Louisiana

Mary Stein, Jeff Sadow, Foster Campbell

Published April 1, 2025 at 10:14 AM CDT

Assistant Director for the East Baton Rouge Parish Library Mary Stein talks the latest at the library including upcoming events, the budget, and the opening of the South Branch Library. Associate professor of political science at Louisiana State University Shreveport Jeff Sadow comments on the results on the constitutional amendment election. Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell joins Sadow to discuss Landry's defeat and Amendment 2.

Talk Louisiana