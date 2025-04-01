Mary Stein, Jeff Sadow, Foster Campbell

Assistant Director for the East Baton Rouge Parish Library Mary Stein talks the latest at the library including upcoming events, the budget, and the opening of the South Branch Library. Associate professor of political science at Louisiana State University Shreveport Jeff Sadow comments on the results on the constitutional amendment election. Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell joins Sadow to discuss Landry's defeat and Amendment 2.

Mary Stein 0401.mp3 Listen • 11:00

Jeff Sadow 0401.mp3 Listen • 9:59