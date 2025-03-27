Nancy Landry , Melanie Montanaro, Scott Angelle, Brock Kantrow

Secretary of State Nancy Landry talks the upcoming State Constitutional Amendments election. State Archivist and Executive Director Melanie Montanaro speaks on the upcoming 4th Annual Spring Gala: The Hidden Archives, Collections Revealed. For more information and tickets, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-4th-annual-spring-gala-the-hidden-archives-collections-revealed-tickets-1091184635619. Politician and longest serving director of the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement Scott Angelle comments on energy policies, oil drilling, and President Donald Trump. BRCC Athletics Director Brock Kantrow talks the evolutuion of the BRCC athletics department as well as the first annual Drip, Sip, and Jam fundraiser event. For tickets and more information, visit https://mybrcc.edu/news/drip.php#:~:text=Baton%20Rouge%20Community%20College%20Presents:%20The%20event,LSU%20baseball%20pitcher%20and%20longtime%20sports%20broadcaster.

Nancy Landry 0327.mp3 Listen • 19:40

Melanie Montanaro.mp3 Listen • 2:51

Scott Angelle.mp3 Listen • 17:00