© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Wednesday 3/26: WRKF's FM signal is operating at reduced power and WRKF Classical HD2 is off the air to accommodate tower maintenance. This disruption is expected to persist through the upcoming weeks. Online streaming is unaffected. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Talk Louisiana

Nancy Landry , Melanie Montanaro, Scott Angelle, Brock Kantrow

Published March 27, 2025 at 10:30 AM CDT

Secretary of State Nancy Landry talks the upcoming State Constitutional Amendments election. State Archivist and Executive Director Melanie Montanaro speaks on the upcoming 4th Annual Spring Gala: The Hidden Archives, Collections Revealed. For more information and tickets, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-4th-annual-spring-gala-the-hidden-archives-collections-revealed-tickets-1091184635619. Politician and longest serving director of the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement Scott Angelle comments on energy policies, oil drilling, and President Donald Trump. BRCC Athletics Director Brock Kantrow talks the evolutuion of the BRCC athletics department as well as the first annual Drip, Sip, and Jam fundraiser event. For tickets and more information, visit https://mybrcc.edu/news/drip.php#:~:text=Baton%20Rouge%20Community%20College%20Presents:%20The%20event,LSU%20baseball%20pitcher%20and%20longtime%20sports%20broadcaster.

Nancy Landry 0327.mp3
Melanie Montanaro.mp3
Scott Angelle.mp3
Brock Kantrow.mp3

Talk Louisiana