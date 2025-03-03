Darryl Hurst, Jenson Moore, Kathy Johnson

Metro councilman for District 5 Darryl Hurst talks the current dispute between Mayor Sid Edwards and the East Baton Rouge Parish library and also the conflict between former metro councilman Darrell Glasper. Associate Professor of Public Relations at the Gaylord College of Mass Communication Jensen Moore is joined by McMahon Centennial Professor at Gaylord College Kathy Johnson to discuss Title IX and its protection of employees as well as students.

