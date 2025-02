The Advocate's Mark Ballard comments on the latest with the US House budget and also five years since Trump was acquitted. The Advocate's Patrick Sloan-Turner talks local political topics including the Metro Council's failure to pass the tax renewal. Novelist Steve Berry talks his latest work, "The Medici Return".

