Fred Dent, Mary-Patricia Wray, Troy Hebert, Vastine Stabler, Craig Ester

Financial advisor Fred Dent gives an update on the markets as well as talks his latest work, "Your Legend, Purpose, and Vision Crystalized". Political consultant Mary Patricia Wray is joined by former State Representative Troy Hebert to discuss the Trump regime thus far and Bill Cassidy.

Managing Artistic Director at Swine Palace and LSU Theatre Vastine Stabler is joined by actor Craig Ester to talk their upcoming production, "Red Velvet". For tickets and more information, visit https://lsucmda-internet.choicecrm.net/dist/#/event-details/S0:E164.

Fred Dent 0205.mp3 Listen • 10:58

Mary Patricia Wray and Troy Hebert 0205.mp3 Listen • 26:21