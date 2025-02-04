Mary Stein, Jeff Sadow, John Lee Hooker Jr, Dr. Candice Nicole Hargons

Assistant Director for the East Baton Rouge Parish Library Mary Stein announces the exciting upcoming events at the library. Associate professor of political science at Louisiana State University Shreveport Jeff Sadow talks the recent controversy with LSU Law professor Ken Levy, and breaking news about Cassidy's vote. American blues musician and Christian minister John Lee Hooker Jr. speaks on his life and career. Associate professor at Emory University's Rollins School of Public Health Dr. Candice Nicole Hargons discusses her new book "Good Sex: Stories, Science, and Strategies for Sexual Liberation".

Mary Stein 02042025.mp3 Listen • 10:59

Jeff Sadow 02042025.mp3 Listen • 14:46

John Lee Hooker Jr.mp3 Listen • 12:59