Dr. Linda Eckert, Piper Hutchinson, Henry Bushkin, J. Gerald Kennedy

Board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Linda Eckert speaks on the importance on being informed on cervical cancer by referencing her latest work, "Enough". Louisiana Illuminator reporter Piper Hutchinson talks various local education topics including the latest with LSU Law Professor Ken Levy. Lawyer and personal legal adviser, fixer, confidant, and close friend to Johnny Carson, Henry Bushkin remembers Johnny Carson. Boyd Professor of English Emeritus J. Gerald Kennedy speaks on various topics including Edgar Allen Poe.

