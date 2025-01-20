Elena Keegan, Don Johnson, J. Gerald Kennedy

Founder & CEO at SPIRO Stretch Elena Keegan talks the importance of staying fit and also how to keep fitness New Year's resolutions. For more information, https://spirostretch.com/.19th Judicial District Court Judge Donald Johnson remembers civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. and also comments on the idea of taxing for justice. Boyd Professor of English Emeritus at LSU J. Gerald Kennedy speaks on writer and poet Edgar Allen Poe and Donald Trump.

Elena Keegan.mp3 Listen • 11:01

Donald Johnson.mp3 Listen • 24:50