Sister Helen Prejean on her fight against the death penalty, graphic novel reissue of 'Dead Man Walking'

It’s Thursday and that means it’s time to catch up on politics with The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate’s editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace. We hear about the latest clashes between Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the Civil Service Commission, and a millage to support the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The death penalty has been a major topic in Louisiana ever since the execution of Jessie Hoffman, Jr. one month ago. He was the first person in the state to be killed with nitrogen gas. While many anti-death penalty organizations spoke up against this, there’s one Louisianan who’s been leading the charge against the death penalty for generations.

Sister Helen Prejean is a Catholic religious leader and author of several books, including, “Dead Man Walking,” which captures her experiences serving as a spiritual adviser for two people on death row. She joins us now for more on her life’s work, new book, and re-release of “Dead Man Walking,” as a graphic novel.

