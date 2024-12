The Unified Jewish Congregation of Baton Rouge Rabbi Sarah Smiley, Pastor at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Baton Rouge Rev. Jeff Smith, and Rector of St. Margaret's Church in Baton Rouge Rev. Tommy Dillon all discuss various religious topics including the roll of religion on politics and also religion during this holiday season.

